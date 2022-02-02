JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a second workshop on Friday, Feb. 25, in a working case established to consider a proposed residential customer disconnection data reporting rule filed by the Office of the Public Counsel (OPC).
The second workshop was originally scheduled for Jan. 27. On Jan. 24, OPC asked that the workshop meeting be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and requested leave to file a suggested new date for the second workshop. On Jan. 28, OPC filed a notice suggesting the second workshop meeting be rescheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25.
The workshop will be conducted virtually on WebEx. Anyone wishing to attend the meeting by WebEx may do so by calling 1-650-479-3207. The meeting number (access code) is 2461 556 6346 and the meeting password is 0148.
An initial workshop in this case was held Nov. 18, 2020. OPC filed a pleading, including a revised draft rule for consideration, with the Public Service
Commission on Dec. 7, 2021. OPC also asked the Commission to conduct a second workshop.
The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.
