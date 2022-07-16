JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Public Service Commission will hold an on-the-record proceeding on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in a docket opened to facilitate a Public Service Commission Staff investigation of matters related to Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri’s plan to retire its Rush Island Generating Station.
“The Commission would like to question Ameren Missouri about electric capacity issues over the next several years in Ameren Missouri’s system and in the broader Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) system,” the Commission said in a statement.
The on-the-record proceeding is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Aug. 17 in Room 310 of the Governor Office Building, 200 Madison St. in Jefferson City.
The Governor Office Building meets accessibility standards required by the Americans with Disabilities Act. If anyone needs additional accommodations to participate in this proceeding, please call the Public Service Commission’s Hotline at 1-800-392-4211 (voice) or Relay Missouri at 711 before the hearing.
“At the proceeding, Ameren Missouri should be prepared to explain how it intends to address the issue of securing capacity, both in terms of planning obligations ahead of time, as well as meeting real-time load obligations,” the Commission said in a statement. “Ameren Missouri should also address the strategies it will undertake to meet its load in the event of a stressor event in the foreseeable future on both its system and MISO’s system.”
This is not a contested case. The Commission will not be adjudicating any aspect of Ameren Missouri’s plans as part of this investigation.
Ameren Missouri provides electric service to about 1.28 million customers in Missouri.
