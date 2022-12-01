JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Public Service Commission has opened a working case to consider utility actions related to securing funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 and the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

The Office of the Public Counsel (OPC) filed a motion with the Commission on Thursday, Nov. 10 asking the Commission to open a working case to review and collect information about the availability to Missouri’s investor-owned utilities of about $920 billion in federal funding aimed at infrastructure modernization, acceleration of clean energy and consumer-driven efficiency.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.