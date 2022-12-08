JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved an application filed by Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri to adjust the renewable energy standard rate adjustment mechanism (RESRAM) charge that appears on the monthly bills of its electric customers.
The charge appears as a separate item on the monthly electric bills of Ameren Missouri customers. The RESRAM charge is designed to recover costs associated with Missouri’s Renewable Energy Standard.
A RESRAM allows electric companies to adjust rates outside of a general electric rate case to reflect prudently incurred renewable energy standard costs (such as solar and wind). These costs would be costs above renewable energy costs already included in the company’s base rates.
For a residential customer using 1,000 kWh (kilowatt-hours) of electricity a month, the RESRAM charge will increase from a bill credit of about $0.50 a month to a charge of about $0.35 a month, representing an increase of about $0.85 a month. The adjustment is expected to take effect Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.
Ameren Missouri serves about 1.29 million electric customers in Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.