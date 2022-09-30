JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Public Service Commission Chairman Ryan Silvey has named Jonathan “Jon” Dolan to the Task Force on Fair, Nondiscriminatory Local Taxation Concerning Solar Energy Systems recently established by the Missouri legislature (Section 393.1072, RSMo).
The task force is charged with conducting public hearings and research and delivering a report to the Missouri General Assembly on Saturday, Dec. 31. The report will include:
- The economic benefits and drawbacks of solar energy systems to local communities and the state
- The fair, uniform and standardized assessment and taxation of solar energy systems and their connected equipment owned by a retail or wholesale provider of electricity at the county level in all counties
- Compliance with existing federal and state programs and regulations
- Potential legislation that will provide a uniform assessment and taxation methodology for solar energy systems and their connected equipment owned by a retail or wholesale provider of electricity that will be used in every county of Missouri.
Dolan has been selected to serve as the advocate for policy supporting solar energy. He is currently the Executive Director of the Missouri Solar Energy Industries Association (MOSEIA) working with industry providers, stakeholders and organizations to promote the use and benefits of solar energy.
Dolan also served nearly a decade (1996-2005) as a state legislator in the Missouri State Senate and House of Representatives. While in the Missouri Senate, he served as the Majority Caucus Chairman and Chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee. He also served as a member of the Senate Aging, Health & Families Committee, and was a Major in the U.S. Army National Guard.
Representatives from the Missouri House and Senate and two currently elected county assessors from Missouri county governments will serve on the task force. Also serving on the task force will be two representatives from the Missouri state tax commission, two representatives from a statewide agricultural organization, and two representatives from the private sector with experience in utility scale solar energy development and operation.
