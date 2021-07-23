Palmyra teacher receives $500 grant

Kylee Meyer, a first-grade teacher at Palmyra Elementary School, was recently surprised with a $500 grant through Western Governors University’s Fund My Classroom initiative in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week.
The Fund My Classroom project is designed to grant funding to nominated teachers to institute innovative classroom plans. Meyer was one of almost 400 chosen to receive grants.
“We were happy to read about all the amazing projects our teachers have planned and are excited we can bring so many to life through our ‘Fund My Classroom’ initiative,” said Angie Besendorfer, chancellor of WGU Missouri. “This past year has been a challenging one for both teachers and students as they were forced to adapt to new styles of teaching and learning. This initiative is an opportunity for WGU to celebrate teachers and thank them for their dedication to educating and positively impacting their students, while enhancing learning for students — both in and out of the classroom.”
Meyer intends to use her newly inherited funds to purchase flexible seating, organizational equipment, and individual workspaces to optimize each of her students’ learning environments.