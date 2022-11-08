SHELBINA, Mo. — Cindy O'Laughlin, R-18, has been re-elected as senator representing the entire Northeast region of Missouri.
O'Laughlin was a political newcomer when she first sought the seat previously held by Sen. Brian Munzlinger, who was unable to run again due to term limits. The 18th District encompasses all of Northeast Missouri, including Marion, Ralls and Pike County.
She co-owns Leo O’Laughlin, Inc., with her husband, a concrete and aggregate hauling business with locations in Macon, Marceline, Shelbina and LaBelle. Before she was elected to the Senate, the Shelbina businesswoman was a school bus driver, and administrator at a local Christian school and a school board member.
O'Laughlin defeated Lindell Shumake of Hannibal and Craig Redmon of Canton during the Aug. 8, 2018 primary election. She cited her business expertise as a key reason for her success during the previous campaign. She served as the Chair of the Senate Education Committee before seeking re-election.
She stated one of her key priorities has been offering as many educational opportunities as possible for Missouri students. regardless of where they live.
Her opponent, Ayanna Shivers, came to the field with an extensive background in education as well.
Shivers works as a school counselor, and her education includes a bachelor's degree in journalism, and Master's of Education in counseling education from the Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina and a doctorate in education from the University of Southern Mississippi.
As the incumbent for the Senatorial District 18 seat, O'Laughlin joins a fellow Northeast Missouri incumbent who will once again serve in the Missouri House.
Rep. Louis Riggs, of Hannibal, was unopposed in the 2022 election. He was elected to the seat previously held by Shumake, in 2018, defeating opponent Joe Frese. He continued to serve part-time as an associate professor English at Hannibal-LaGrange University.
He has made broadband internet expansion a key goal for the district and other regions in Missouri, overseeing a Steering Committee tasked with obtaining federal grants and encouraging local internet providers to build modern, high-speed internet connections in rural and urban areas in the district and beyond.
