COLUMBIA, Mo. — The OATS Transit Board of Directors elected officers for 2023-2024 during its annual meeting Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Columbia.
Scott Kosky, of Springfield, Mo., will serve as president; Darleen Rapp, of St. Louis, Mo., was elected as vice-president; and Tammy Nadler, of Clinton, Mo.; will take on the role of secretary/treasurer.
OATS Transit has been governed by a volunteer board of directors since the company began in 1971. During the November 29 meeting, the board reviewed the annual report which showed OATS buses traveled 11.2 million miles and provided over 956,492 trips during the fiscal year 2022. OATS Transit provided specialized transportation for employment, medical, essential shopping, business errands, education and nutrition in 87 Missouri counties.
