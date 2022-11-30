OATS executive director celebrates 35 years

COLUMBIA, Mo. — OATS Transit’s Executive Director Dorothy Yeager was honored this week for 35 years of service with the company.
OATS Transit is a not-for-profit corporation that has provided public transportation in the state of Missouri since 1971. The company is headquartered in Columbia and serves 87 counties in the state.
Yeager started at OATS in 1987 as communications assistant and was promoted throughout her tenure. She held the positions of administrative services director and assistant executive director before being appointed as executive director in July 2012.
Yeager has an associate degree in Communications from State Fair Community College and a bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri.
She serves on the board of the Missouri Public Transit Association and the Bus Coalition, is a state delegate for the Community Transportation Association of America, serves as a member of the Society for Human Resource Managers and is a Certified Community Transit Manager, which is a national certification program for transit professionals.
Yeager's activity in transit at both the state and national levels has served OATS Transit well, making it one of the most recognized community transit systems in the nation.
