OATS executive director celebrates 35 years

OATS Transit Board members celebrate with Executive Director Dorothy Yeager, who has been with the organization for 35 years. Pictured from left, Andrew Warlen, Jeff Leeman, Patricia Mefford, Dorothy Yeager, Krissy Sinor, Mel Sundermeyer, Julie Rogers, Stacey Steffens, Darleen Rapp, and John Griesheimer. Board members Tammy Nadler, Essence Montgomery, Angie Crowder and Scott Kosky were not present.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — OATS Transit’s Executive Director Dorothy Yeager was honored this week for 35 years of service with the company.

OATS Transit is a not-for-profit corporation that has provided public transportation in the state of Missouri since 1971. The company is headquartered in Columbia and serves 87 counties in the state.

