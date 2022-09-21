NOAA, Census mark the new U.S. center of population

The tip of a tripod resting on the center of the 2020 Center of Population Commemorative Survey mark, as part of a GPS survey to determine the precise latitude, longitude and height of the mark. 

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO / NOAA

HARTVILLE, Mo. — NOAA and the U.S. Census Bureau marked the new U.S. center of population Wednesday.

Hartville, a town of about 600 people in central southern Missouri, is the town closest to the point where an imaginary, flat, weightless and rigid map of the United States would balance perfectly if everyone in the country were of identical weight. This “center” point represents the average location of where people in the United States live. The designated location is based on the 2020 Census data.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.