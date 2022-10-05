COLUMBIA, Mo. — As cooler fall temperatures approach, Ameren Missouri doesn’t want existing gas bill balances to hold customers back from turning on the heat.

Ameren Missouri is pledging an additional $250,000 to help natural gas customers clear 90 percent of their overdue payments so they can start the season with a clean slate.

