New date for preliminary hearing in Hayes burglary case

PARIS — Suspects in the burglary and stealing case from the home of Betty Hayes are scheduled to have a preliminary hearing in Monroe County Associate Circuit Court on Tuesday, April 19.
The suspects were supposed to have had a preliminary hearing Tuesday, April 12; however, Monroe County Prosecutor Kevin Bross filed a motion for continuance on Monday.
Joshua McNabb and John Conde are each charged with one count of Class B felony burglary and seven counts of Class B felony stealing.
Authorities allege that between May 1 and June 30, 2021, the two men conspired to steal six weapons and a pull trailer from Hayes’ property on Route C, south of Holliday.
Bross asked for the continuance due to the unavailability of a witness.
Both men are being held on $100,000 cash bonds. Conde is jailed at the Monroe County Courthouse; McNabb is held in Randolph County.
Hayes, 88, has been missing since the evening of Dec. 16, 2021; her family believes she was abducted.
Monroe County Sheriff Joe Colston cautioned against connecting the disappearance of Hays and the two men arrested for burglary and stealing.
“We have no evidence associating them with the missing persons case at this time,” the sheriff said Tuesday.
