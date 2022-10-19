COLUMBIA, Mo. — U.S. Sen. Roy. Blunt will deliver the annual My Missouri Lecture at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the State Historical Society of Missouri Center for Missouri Studies, 605 Elm St. in Columbia.
The senior senator from Missouri will reflect on how his upbringing shaped his career in education and politics. Registration for the event is open to the public.
A native of southwest Missouri, Blunt taught history at Marshfield High School before beginning his political career. From county clerk of Greene County to Missouri Secretary of State to U.S. Congress, Blunt has served Missourians for more than 45 years. Blunt is retiring from the U.S. Senate at the end of the year.
The My Missouri lecture series offers prominent Missourians from all walks of life an opportunity to reflect on what being a Missourian has meant to them as they share how the state’s history, people and culture have shaped their experiences. Prior lectures in this series included U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill and MU basketball legend Norm Stewart.
There are several ways to watch the lecture. In-person seating for the noon luncheon and 1 p.m. lecture can be reserved at shsmo.org. The deadline to register for the seated event at the State Historical Society of Missouri is Friday, Oct. 21. There will also be a livestream available by registering any time before the Oct. 29 event at shsmo.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.