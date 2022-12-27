JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced Tuesday that more than 1,000 scholarships have been awarded to students to attend the school of their choice through the MOScholars program.

The 1,029 awards come from six Educational Assistance Organizations and provide scholarships to students in all eligible regions of the state.

