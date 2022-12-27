JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced Tuesday that more than 1,000 scholarships have been awarded to students to attend the school of their choice through the MOScholars program.
The 1,029 awards come from six Educational Assistance Organizations and provide scholarships to students in all eligible regions of the state.
“One thousand scholarships is an important milestone for this program. MOScholars gives Missouri students with special needs and from low-income households the opportunity to attend a school that can best meet their educational needs — this is good news for our state,” Fitzpatrick said. “This program, the first of its kind in Missouri, launched this year and has proven to be a great success for the students and families of this state. I am grateful for the continued efforts of our partner EAOs, their donors, and my staff to ensure eligible Missouri children and families are able to access education that meets their needs.”
Nearly $9 million in tax credits have been reserved for contributions to EAOs.
In 2021, the Missouri General Assembly passed HB349 and SB86 which established the Missouri Empowerment Scholarship Accounts Program, MOScholars. The law provides state tax credits for contributions to approved, non-profit Educational Assistance Organizations. These EAOs use the contributions to award scholarships to Missouri students with Individual Education Plans and students living in low-income households.
