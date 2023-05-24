JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — As Memorial Day approaches and Missourians hit the road starting this Memorial Day weekend, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is urging drivers to be cautious and patient and use good judgment when traveling.
Impaired driving, distracted driving, excessive speeds and not wearing seat belts are just a few of the concerns that can accompany the increased Memorial Day weekend traffic.
“With Memorial Day largely being the start of the summer travel season, more people will be hitting the roads. Staying alert and focused when behind the wheel is what keeps your family and other families safe,” said State Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer Nicole Hood. “It only takes one bad decision, sometimes in a split second, to change a life. Buckle up, put your phone down, stay alert and drive sober this weekend, and every weekend.”
Last year in Missouri, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 13 people were killed and 67 were seriously injured in crashes over Memorial Day weekend.
“The bottom line is these fatalities are almost always preventable, and there are easy, simple actions we can all take to end them,” Hood said. “Buckle up, put down your phone, slow down, and never drive impaired, especially when encountering work zones.”
Along with increased summer traffic, there are also increased work zones. On any day in Missouri there are more than 1,000 work zones for road and bridge construction or maintenance work. Drivers can stay informed of work zone locations and traffic delays on MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org, also available as a free mobile app for Apple and Android devices.
More information is available by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org. To receive the latest statewide news and text alerts, signup for e-updates.
