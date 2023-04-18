JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — With a record-breaking $1.8 billion allocated for road and bridge work this year, Missouri motorists can expect to encounter a significant amount of work zones and ongoing maintenance operations during their travels this year.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is hosting the National Work Zone Awareness Week April 17-21, urging motorists to “Work with Us” by making smart, safe driving choices behind the wheel to protect themselves and those they share the road with, including highway workers.

