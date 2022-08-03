JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council will host a “Learning with MODDC” online workshop titled "Support Informed Employment Decisions with Missouri Disability Benefits 101" with Nicholas Love, community inclusion director at the World Institute on Disability (WID).
The virtual workshop will be presented through Zoom at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15.
Accurate information on health coverage and disability benefits is a key factor for people with disabilities when making career decisions. Missouri Disability Benefits 101 (DB101) is a digital tool that helps navigate through the confusion of Social Security to make informed decisions about career planning. DB101 provides information on employment and career planning, health coverage and disability benefits all in one place.
Those interested in attending the workshop are encouraged to register in advance at: bit.ly/DB101Support
Anyone can register for this workshop; however, the training is tailored for benefit providers, employment counselors, accountants, trust attorneys and other professionals assisting people with developmental disabilities in making informed employment decisions.
Love is the community inclusion director at the World Institute on Disability (WID). WID advances the inclusion, rights and justice of people with disabilities with the design and delivery of whole community solutions. At WID, Love works to drive policy, system change and provider transformation to reduce inclusion barrier.
WID is the creator of Disability Benefits 101 (DB101). Love views educating on employment issues for people with disabilities as part of the fight for disability rights and social justice. Through his two decades in competitive integrated employment - specializing in Social Security disability benefits - he has created and managed several programs/projects to improve economic wellbeing for people with disabilities.
The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council (MODDC) is a federally funded, 23-member, consumer-driven council appointed by the Governor. Its mandate under P.L. 106-402, the Developmental Disabilities Assistance and Bill of Rights Act, is to assure that individuals with developmental disabilities and their families participate in the design of and have access to needed community services, individualized supports and other forms of assistance that promote self-determination, independence, productivity and integration in all aspects of community life.
