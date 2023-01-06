JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council (MODDC) stressed the importance of Missourians acknowledging that restraint, seclusion and other aversive interventions do not improve students’ academic performance or behavior.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) recently published a report of Seclusion and Restraint Aggregate Data for the first half of the 2022-2023 school year. The data shows that 171 districts reported at least one incident of restraint or seclusion with 2,405 incidents of seclusion; 17 incidents of mechanical restraint; 3,900 incidents of physical restraint; five incidents of prone restraint; and 35 incidents of other restraint.
Those interested in viewing the full report, can find it at https://apps.dese.mo.gov/MCDS/Home.aspx. Select "Reports and Resources" at the top, select "Students" on the left menu, and scroll down to the "Seclusion and Restraint" report.
Missouri Disability Empowerment Foundation developed a map that visually presents the data in an engaging and easy to understand format. Users can view the reported data by district. The map is available here: https://moempower.org/seclusion-restraint/
MODDC encourages Missourians to ask their school district what positive behavior supports they are providing to students.
Parents can file a complaint with Missouri Protection & Advocacy Services (Mo P&A) at 800-392-8667 if their child is experiencing restraint and/or seclusion. Missourians can reach out to legislators with questions or concerns. Legislator contact information is located here: https://house.mo.gov/legislatorlookup.aspx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.