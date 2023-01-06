JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council (MODDC) stressed the importance of Missourians acknowledging that restraint, seclusion and other aversive interventions do not improve students’ academic performance or behavior.

Therefore, schools should only use them when there is grave and immediate danger to human life and after all other alternatives have been attempted and proved ineffective. MODDC's full list of recommendations is available online here: https://moddcouncil.org/our-work/position-statements/restraint-and-seclusion-in-schools/

