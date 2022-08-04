JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council (MODDC) has approved $200,000 in funding for a two-year project supporting language access in schools.

MODDC is seeking a grantee to develop and provide trainings, along with a toolkit of resources, to support schools in providing language access to Latinx families who have students with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). The deadline for project applications is 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30.

