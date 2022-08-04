JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council (MODDC) has approved $200,000 in funding for a two-year project supporting language access in schools.
MODDC is seeking a grantee to develop and provide trainings, along with a toolkit of resources, to support schools in providing language access to Latinx families who have students with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). The deadline for project applications is 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30.
“Many schools don’t understand their legal obligations to providing language access; let alone what the best practices are to provide these services. I am excited about this project because it will support schools to implement best practices in providing quality interpretation and translation services,” says Katheryne Staeger-Wilson, program coordinator for MODDC. “These services are critical, specifically for Latinx families, so they can fully understand their educational rights and advocate for an inclusive education for their children with developmental disabilities. MODDC is seeking the best candidate to lead this project in an innovative way.”
The MODDC invites proposals to:
- Develop and provide trainings for school districts to understand their legal obligations and best practices for language access.
- Develop a tool kit that would include best practice resources on the following topics: developing consistency for special education terminology, the development of language access policy/procedures on a district level and establishing consistency in the use of interpreters/translation services and etiquette.
- Create a state database of qualified Spanish interpreters/translators for school districts and the implementation of a coaching component.
The MODDC will host a question-and-answer webinar about the project and application requirements at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. The Zoom meeting link is https://bit.ly/LAWebinarAug29, the meeting ID is 846 4925 9560 and the password for the webinar is 258851.
Interested applicants are encouraged to submit questions in writing to moddc@moddcouncil.org, in care of Katheryne Staeger-Wilson, by 1 p.m. CT, Tuesday, August 23, 2022; however, the session will allow for additional questions.
The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council (MODDC) is a federally funded, 23-member, consumer-driven council appointed by the Governor. Its mandate under P.L. 106-402, the Developmental Disabilities Assistance and Bill of Rights Act, is to assure that individuals with developmental disabilities and their families participate in the design of and have access to needed community services, individualized supports, and other forms of assistance that promote self-determination, independence, productivity and integration in all aspects of community life.
