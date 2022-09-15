JEFFRSON CITY, Mo. — As a partner of Disability Voting Rights Week, the Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council (MODDC) has been building the power of the disability vote in Missouri communities during the week of Monday, Sept. 12 to Friday, Sept. 16.

Disability Voting Rights Week is a national, nonpartisan initiative this September to build the power and presence of the disability vote. Disability Voting Rights Week is coordinated by the American Association of People with Disabilities’ (AAPD) REV UP Voting Campaign.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.