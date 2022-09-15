JEFFRSON CITY, Mo. — As a partner of Disability Voting Rights Week, the Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council (MODDC) has been building the power of the disability vote in Missouri communities during the week of Monday, Sept. 12 to Friday, Sept. 16.
Disability Voting Rights Week is a national, nonpartisan initiative this September to build the power and presence of the disability vote. Disability Voting Rights Week is coordinated by the American Association of People with Disabilities’ (AAPD) REV UP Voting Campaign.
This Disability Voting Rights Week, MODDC has a message for people with disabilities: Your vote is your right and your vote is powerful.
There are more than 38 million people with disabilities who are eligible to vote. However, discrimination, inaccessible voting processes and exclusion from democracy lead to a turnout gap between voters with and without disabilities.
People with disabilities are regularly left out of the political process and ignored in policies that directly impact our lives. In fact, less than one in three of voters with disabilities think that leaders in Washington, D.C., care about people with disabilities.
This Disability Voting Rights Week, it is time to rally the disability vote, making sure Missouri communities are registered and ready to vote and have access to the ballot. When people with disabilities unite and advocate for civil and disability rights, they have been able to achieve meaningful change.
In 2022, millions of people with disabilities will cast their ballots in elections across the country that will impact issues such as access to health care, financial security and the ability to live in community.
We “vote as if [our] lives depend on it, because,” as Justin Dart said, “they do!”
For people looking to rally the vote, here are some ways they can get involved:
- Get their community registered to vote. Registering to vote or checking registration can be done at vote.org. All Missourians that plan to register more than 10 voters need to fill out Voter Registration Solicitor Form with the Secretary of State’s Office. The form can be found here: VoterRegistrationSolicitors_08.09.2022.pdf (mo.gov) Missourians are encouraged to check-In with family and friends by texting three family members/friends to check their registration status.
- Learn where candidates stand on disability issues. Engage with a candidate’s media and look for where the candidate includes the disability community. How is the candidate engaging with the disability community? Is their message accessible to all audiences, or does it exclude the disability community? Is the candidate vocal about supporting the disability community?
- Know voters’ general rights on Election Day:
- If the polls close while a voter is standing in line, the voter should stay in line as they have the right to vote.
- If a voter makes a mistake on their ballot, they should ask for a new ballot.
- If the machines are down at a polling place, voters should ask for a paper ballot, according to ACLU.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.