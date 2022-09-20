JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missourians are invited to raise awareness about disability employment issues and celebrate the contributions of workers with disabilities during National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) this October.
Employees with disabilities are encouraged to participate in “Take Your Legislator to Work Day” by inviting their legislator(s) to their workplace to show the power of community-integrated employment (CIE) during the month of October.
Working individuals with developmental disabilities interested in participating, can take the following steps:
- Contact their legislator’s office to set up a tour
- Provide a 30-minute tour of the workplace
- Highlight duties the employee performs
- Allow the legislator to see the workplace
- Introduce the legislator to the employee’s co-workers and employer
- Have the employee discuss his/her experience working in a job in the community
Employees can also raise awareness of the power of community-integrated employment with social media. The legislator and employee can take a photo together and share the photo on social media, using the hashtag #MONDEAM for National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
People who are interested in learning more are encouraged to attend an online webinar titled, “How to effectively use the Take Your Legislator Work event,” at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept 26. The webinar is a free event and no registration is required.
