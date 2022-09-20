JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missourians are invited to raise awareness about disability employment issues and celebrate the contributions of workers with disabilities during National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) this October.

Employees with disabilities are encouraged to participate in “Take Your Legislator to Work Day” by inviting their legislator(s) to their workplace to show the power of community-integrated employment (CIE) during the month of October.

