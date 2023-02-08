JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) invites Missouri students in grades K-8 to help fight litter in Missouri — and to have creative and educational fun — by participating in the 2023 “Yes You CAN Make Missouri Litter-Free” trash-can-decorating contest.

The contest is part of MoDOT’s annual “No MOre Trash!” statewide litter campaign, which is held in April.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.