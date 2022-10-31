ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A Hannibal man who worked more than 30 years as a deputy juvenile officer in Missouri state court admitted on Monday to picking up a vulnerable 15-year-old juvenile who was living in an Illinois group home and engaging in illegal sex acts with her.

Scott F. Burow, 62, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Court Judge Audrey G. Fleissig to a felony charge of transportation of a minor across state lines to engage in prohibited sexual conduct.