JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council (MODDC) awarded Missouri Juvenile Justice Association (MJJA) with a $275,000 grant to disrupt the school-to-prison pipeline for students of color who have developmental disabilities.

This three-year project will disrupt the pipeline through trainings developed and provided to educators and school resource officers, utilizing best practices in implementing restorative justice in schools.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.