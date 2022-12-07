JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council (MODDC) is working toward achieving its goal of advocating for items in the budget and legislation that will further impact specific priorities.
MODDC will advocate for policies and practices addressing the following areas:
MODDC wants to ensure that all individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) in Missouri have access to and receive quality care. This includes both direct and indirect supports that are responsive and inclusive.
- Create a Culture of Coordinated Support
Missouri state agencies serving people with I/DD must collaborate and coordinate their work. If agencies work together to develop shared vision, goals and responsibilities, they will meet their legal obligations and provide more effective, efficient and person-centered services and supports.
To achieve this priority, Missourians need to address the systemic barriers that uniquely affect people with I/DD that are placed under guardianship. This includes addressing the school to guardianship pipeline and promoting alternatives to guardianship.
- Restraint and Seclusion: Abuse and Neglect
This priority involves efforts to prevent and address the disproportionately high occurrences of abuse and neglect to individuals with I/DD.
- Equitable Community Inclusion: Segregation
To promote equitable community inclusion, efforts need to be made to support equitable community inclusion of people with I/DD in Missouri. This includes in schools, workplaces and community living.
