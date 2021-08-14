Bishop W. Shawn McKnight, leader of the Catholic Diocese of Jefferson City, recently released a statement urging all Catholics in the diocese to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Jefferson City diocese includes Catholics from the capital city area up to Northeast Missouri.
“I write again, this time with urgency, to encourage each person who can get vaccinated to do so,” says McKnight. “Doing your part and accepting your responsibility is the quickest way to stop the suffering and return to our usual activities. The Church not only gives us permission to receive these vaccines, but she informs us that we have a moral responsibility to receive the vaccines when we are able to do so.”
Bishop McKnight’s statement also mentions encouragements from leaders in both the Catholic Church and American government.
“Both Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, and both President Donald Trump and President Joseph Biden, have been vaccinated and encouraged all of us who are eligible to do so as well” the bishop says.
McKnight goes on to explain how the Church’s precedent for vaccine approval was already set by the United States Council of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) before the pandemic occurred.
With respect to the issue of the COVID-19 vaccines,” says McKnight, “the chairs of the USCCB committees on Doctrine and Pro-Life Activities explain, in their rationale for approval of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, that the Church has accepted for many years the use of the rubella (German measles) vaccine.”
McKnight also addresses, by reference to a USCCB statement, the issue of the Church’s stance on abortion, given that many vaccines for the coronavirus were made using fetal tissue.
“‘Our love of neighbor should lead us to avoid giving scandal,’ the bishops state, ‘but we cannot omit fulfilling serious obligations such as the prevention of deadly infection and the spread of contagion among those who are vulnerable just to avoid the appearance of scandal.’”
The bishop’s full statement can be found at www.diojeffcity.org.