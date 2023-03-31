NEW LONDON, Mo. - A lightning strike is believed to have started a small electrical fire at the Ralls County Courthouse on Friday.
New London Fire Department Assistant Chief Brian Reed told our news partners WGEM News that the fire was quickly extinguished. The courthouse was evacuated while firefighters responded and inspected the building, which is the oldest courthouse in the state of Missouri.
