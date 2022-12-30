JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Andria Hendricks has been named the Missouri Department of Transportation's (MoDOT's) new Equal Opportunity and Diversity Director. She officially started her new position on Dec. 16.
Hendricks’ career consists of 20-plus years of experience in the fields of business and finance. Before coming to MoDOT, she was a Project Manager with Hitachi Energy. She worked as the Bursar/Director of Student Accounts, the Small Business Development Center Director, and a professor in the Business Department at Lincoln University. Hendricks was also the Executive Account Director of Program and Business Development for ALL Solutions. She is currently an Adjunct Business Professor in William Woods University MBA Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.