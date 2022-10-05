JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — While most Americans feel safest at home, research shows that three-quarters of fire deaths and injuries occur in homes and that people are now more likely to die in a residential fire than they were in 1980.

That’s why the theme for National Fire Prevention Week, which runs from Sunday, Oct. 9 to Saturday, Oct. 15, is “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.”

