For the third year in a row, Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Mo., has been named the top college or university in Missouri for getting a job, according to Zippia, Inc.
Zippa, Inc., is a California-based national resource website for career information and job placement services.
According to a release from the College, out of all the students making up the 2021 graduating class, 93% completed at least one pre-professional experience, including internship, student teaching, practicum, clinical, professional portfolio development, or research.
C-SC President Douglas B. Palmer says this is accredited to the College’s unique schedule and robust curriculum.
“Our entire approach to education is to prepare students for the dynamic world of the 21st century,” Palmer said. “From our unique curriculum focused on providing students real-world experiential learning to our co and extracurricular activities, Culver-Stockton graduates are career-ready for jobs today and for those jobs of tomorrow, which have not yet been created.”
The College claims that extracurricular experiences such as internships, real-world problem-solving and simulations as well as connections to industry leaders and community members contribute to students’ continuously high placement rates after graduation.