Staff Report
Mark Bross, PE, of Klingner and Associates, was recently named as co-chair of the American Council of Engineering Companies of Missouri (ACEC-MO) Environmental Committee for the 2021-2022 work session.
Bross is currently the Water/Wastewater Department Manager for Klingner and has 25 years of work experience in both Missouri and Illinois communities. He is a member of several relevant trade associations and holds licensure as a Professional Engineer in Missouri, Illinois and Iowa. He earned a BS in Civil Engineering from the University of Missouri-Rolla.
Bross said he is ready to get to work in his new position.
“I look forward to participating with other stakeholders to provide advocacy with environmental agencies that benefits Missouri businesses and communities.”