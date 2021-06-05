Dylan Williams of Ewing, Mo., was recently named to the Dean’s List at University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky.
To be eligible, Williams had to complete a full course load of classes for the semester and retain a GPA of at least 3.5.
Updated: June 7, 2021 @ 6:14 am
