Apple bobbing: British game of sweet, sour or rotten courting

In years gone by, Scottish and Irish lasses peeled apples won while bobbing for apples. They would twirl the peel over their heads and then throw it. According to lore, the shape of the apple peel upon landing reveals the first initial of the lass’ future husband. (Photo courtesy of Michele Warmund, MU Extension.)

COLUMBIA, Mo – According to some traditions, apple bobbing can foretell love and heartbreak.

University of Missouri Extension horticulturist Michele Warmund says bobbing for apples was central to courting in Great Britain in days gone by. Each floating apple represented a potential husband. With one successful try, a young woman was destined to marry her desired mate. Two attempts meant that her love interest would court her, but the relationship would be ill-fated. If it took three or more tries to snag an apple, the marriage was not meant to be.

