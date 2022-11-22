ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The holidays are upon us, and many families are beginning to deck their halls. As more customers begin illuminating their light displays, Ameren Missouri recommends following some simple tips to keep the festive spirit while saving both energy and money.

“During the holidays, there is always an uptick in energy demand, which often translates to higher energy bills,” said Shelly Harmon, manager of energy efficiency at Ameren Missouri. “Opting for energy-efficient decorations and using free tools to monitor your energy usage can help lower your energy bills without sacrificing your holiday spirit.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.