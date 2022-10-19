A smoky solution — for plants

The scientists used the radioisotope carbon-11 — created by a cyclotron at the University of Missouri Research Reactor (MURR) — to help them trace how smoke impacts a sunflower’s vascular system, or the system that transports carbon, water and micronutrients throughout the plant.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Richard Ferrieri never thought a simple bottle of liquid smoke would change the trajectory of his team’s research.

Originally, Ferrieri and a team of researchers at the University of Missouri focused on studying how soil, saturated by the intense smoke caused by wildfires, alters plant growth. But after they began their research, they made a surprising discovery with the popular food additive — and they believe the finding could one day be used to improve the health of food crops.

