Missouri State Highway Patrol says pay attention to emergency alerts

HANNIBAL — An emergency test alert from Missouri’s Blue Alert system accidentally went public Tuesday evening when an incorrect option was selected during a routine test.
The alert, which went out at approximately 5 p.m., warned of a purple or green 1978 Dodge 3700GT out of Gotham City, Mo.
About 20 minutes later, The Missouri State Highway Patrol sent another state-wide text explaining it was an error.
Gotham City is the setting for the DC Comics franchise “Batman,” and the car matches the description of the one driven by The Joker.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Facebook post explaining the error was met with mixed reactions of humor and annoyance, as some threatened to unsubscribe from the alerts.
Lt. Eric F. Brown, assistant director of public information and education division at the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said not to let the mistake discount the importance of the emergency alert system.
The error occurred while testing the Missouri’s Blue Alert System. Instituted in 2017, the system is meant to inform the area that a law enforcement officer has been seriously injured or killed and that a suspect is still at large.
The more familiar alert system, which is sent out in the same manner as the Blue Alert, is the Amber Alert. The Amber Alert reports abducted children and sends out suspect and vehicle descriptions to enlist public help in locating the child.
“The system, and those similar to it, have been integral in rescuing children quickly and safely, and not just in Missouri but around the country,” Brown said. “It’s a very efficient way to get the information to the public.”
Brown also said that technology now enables them to target their alerts to specific areas. This way the recipient can know it is relevant to their area.
“Maybe a child was maybe taken from St. Joseph, and possibly going down Hwy. 36. That relates to you in Hannibal,” he said. “But if a child is taken in Springfield and heads toward Oklahoma then that isn’t so much for you.”
Brown said it’s important to be aware of all the information in the report, and to pay attention to the description of the suspects and the vehicle.
“At times some of that information might not be known. We might not have a good description of the vehicle or suspect but additional alerts are sent as soon as more information is discovered,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.