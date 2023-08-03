JEFFERSON CITY – Thursday, the Missouri Department of Transportation unveiled an independent report with recommendations to address passive rail crossings in Missouri, specifically on the three rail lines that carry passenger rail.

Following the June 27, 2022, Amtrak crash near Mendon, Mo., that took the lives of four people, Missouri responded with the new FY2024 budget signed by Gov. Mike Parson providing an historic $50 million General Revenue investment. The data-driven report outlines the plan to work with the railroads and the communities who own the local roads at the 47 remaining passive public rail crossings in Missouri.

