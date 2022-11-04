Missouri Lieutenant Governor presents award to Monroe City volunteer

MONROE CITY, Mo. — Phyllis Olson stood beside the kitchen door at the Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center on Friday afternoon listening to Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe speak about a special award he was there to present.
“She went from working in a factory 40 hours a week to cooking at the nutrition center for 39 hours a week,” he said. “Her name is Phyllis Olson.”
Olson was not expecting her name to come up during Kehoe’s presentation, much less to be called forward as a 2022 recipient of the Lt. Governors Senior Service Award on behalf of himself and his wife, Claudia, who was also present.
“It is people like Phyllis who make this state and this country fantastic,” he said.
Kehoe went on to say that Olson was chosen out of hundreds of nominees for the annual award and only 11 around the state of Missouri were chosen, who Kehoe called “the best of the best."
“I was very surprised,” she said. “I don’t like to be picked out, I just want to do things behind the scenes.”
Olson was the only one surprised that she received the award. The friends and family who were there to watch her receive the award knew it was well-deserved.
She was nominated by the Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center where she had been a volunteer since 2006. It was 20 years ago when she retired from 40 hours a week at a factory only to pick up more than 38 hours a week volunteering for various local organizations.
Every weekday morning she can be found in the kitchen at the nutrition center starting at 6 a.m. and often returns for special evening events. The Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center serves hot meals to residents 60 and over along with adults with disabilities.
She also works with residents at Monroe City Manor Care Center where she enjoys visiting with residents and serves on their auxiliary board.
She also serves in her church and has traveled with mission teams to Texas to serve as their cook.
Olson said that she believes that growing up in a big family is what compels her to serve others. This became an obvious passion of hers as during her acceptance of the award, she immediately began pointing out and naming the family members who came down to surprise her as part of the crowd.
She was especially excited to see her 4-year-old great-grandson who is a favorite baking and yard work partner.
Before the arrival of the Lt. Governor, Olson’s family sat in the back room at the nutrition center so she wouldn’t see them.
Phyllis Olson’s family gathered in the back of the Monroe City Nutrition Center waiting to surprise her, and from the behind-the-scenes buzz it was obvious that the award was a well-deserved one.
“Anyone who knows her can go to her and she will always show up, sometimes before you even need her,” said her son, Bill Olson.
Her niece, Rosanne Hays, said when her father, Olson’s brother, was in the nursing home she was there every week and always brought his favorite cookie or dessert.
“She is that way with everything,” she said. “Whether it be kids for Christ or anything,” Hays said.
During the presentation, Diana Hendrix administrator of the Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center, said that Olson has always been a positive influence in her life. From sunday school, bible school and camp counselor, Olson
“Between 4-H, the church, the senior center and all of her family that’s here, she just likes helping people. We are so blessed to have her,” she said. “The nutrition center relies on community support and volunteers.”
Doris Meher, administrative assistant at the Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center, told Olson during the presentation that the work she does doesn’t go unnoticed. “You do it with such humility and selflessness and we really do appreciate you,’ she said.
Apparently Olson is also appreciated for other talents too, as someone called out on their way out the door.
“Make sure everyone knows that she makes good cookies too!”
