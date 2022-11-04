Missouri Lieutenant Governor presents award to Monroe City volunteer

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe presented Phyllis Olson with the 2022 Senior Service Award for her dedicated work as a local volunteer in Monroe City. The award was presented surrounded by family and friends as a surprise to Olson orchestrated and nominated by the Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center where she volunteers in the kitchen 39 hours a week. 

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / MEG DUNCAN

MONROE CITY, Mo. — Phyllis Olson stood beside the kitchen door at the Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center on Friday afternoon listening to Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe speak about a special award he was there to present.

“She went from working in a factory 40 hours a week to cooking at the nutrition center for 39 hours a week,” he said. “Her name is Phyllis Olson.”

