Missouri Dept. of Conservation rolls out new kindergarten curriculum

HANNIBAL – From learning more about black bears in Missouri to discovering what is in their own backyards, kindergartners can go deep into Missouri nature with a new curriculum from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).
Teachers from public and private schools along with home educators are invited to attend a free seminar to learn more about the curriculum. There are currently two workshops scheduled at the Hannibal MDC office; Aug. 18 from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. and Sept. 15 from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m.
The curriculum is titled “Kindergarten: Bears Through the Seasons” and provides 23 lessons and four seasonal units for an entire school year of learning. It is aligned to all kindergarten Missouri Learning Science (MLS) and Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) including the four components of Earth and Space Science, Physical Science, Life Science and Engineering and Technology Science.
“It’s designed to follow the year seasonably because bears behave differently during different seasons,” said Maddie Est, MDC Media Specialist for the Central and NE Region. “They talk about different weather like “What do we do when it’s cold? Well, animals have to naturally adapt to those changing seasons.””
Incorporating both in-seat and outdoor work, the curriculum doesn’t just teach about bears but also teaches children about the animals in their own backyard.
“It opens kids' eyes a little bit more than your standard science lesson. Obviously, at some point during school they will talk about biology and maybe even conservation but this is very localized and relatable for kids,” she said. “It’s something they can be interactive with wherever they are in Missouri and that’s how they designed it.”
The curriculum also comes with visual aides such as bear puppets, rubber replicas of a bear paw and bear scat, or droppings, and a replica of a bear skull.
Est said MDC wants kids to learn all about conservation and that there is much more to it than just hunting and fishing.
“That’s something we love sharing especially with younger ages. We love to instill that there are some really cool things happening in our state,” she said.
A recent MDC press release said that the “teacher trainings will introduce teachers to the free student guide and teacher guide as well as the MDC Teacher Portal and other resources. The MDC Conservation Educator will prepare teachers on how to instruct the lessons both indoors and outdoors.
Participating teachers become certified to receive the DNS Kindergarten Teacher Kit and funding to transport students on their field experience outside of school grounds.”
The funding will apply to teachers who will become eligible through the seminar and training to apply for a grant to receive reimbursement for funds spent related to the curriculum and allowing up to $7 per child for any relevant field trips.
The Hannibal MDC office is located at 8965 Highway 36 in Hannibal. For more information about this event, call (573) 248-2530.
