Missouri Dept. of Conservation rolls out new kindergarten curriculum

Maddie Est, Missouri Dept. of Conservation media specialist for the Central and NE Region, displays the new "Kindergarten: Bears through the Season" curriculum along with a black bear skin. On the chair are rubber replicas of black bear scat, or droppings, and a paw. She is holding a black bear skull, which teachers will receive a replica of when they receive the curriculum. 

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / MEG DUNCAN

HANNIBAL – From learning more about black bears in Missouri to discovering what is in their own backyards, kindergartners can go deep into Missouri nature with a new curriculum from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).

Teachers from public and private schools along with home educators are invited to attend a free seminar to learn more about the curriculum. There are currently two workshops scheduled at the Hannibal MDC office; Aug. 18 from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. and Sept. 15 from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.