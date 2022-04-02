MONROE CITY, Mo. — Her name is Penny and she works for toys.
Penny is a 2-year-old Labrador retriever and one of five dogs in the Missouri Department of Conservation’s K-9 unit.
Penny works in the Northeast Missouri region and lives in Palmyra with her handler, Cpl. Don Clever.
Penny and Clever were special guests Thursday at the Monroe City Middle School as students came to learn about a variety of MDC programs. The program was extended to the community in An Evening with Wildlife held Thursday evening.
The event spotlighted beekeepers and pollinators, fisheries and hatcheries, taxidermy, information on quails, foresters, state parks, and a live snake that coiled around the arms of those brave enough to hold it.
After a live presentation in the auditorium on bears in Missouri, it was time for Penny to shine.
Clever introduced the K-9 program and explained Penny’s duties.
She is part of the law enforcement and wildlife protection branch of MDC. She and the four other members of the MDC K-9 unit are spread throughout the state and trained in three different disciplines: human tracking, article search and wildlife protection.
The dogs are retriever-style dog breeds, consisting of three Labrador retrievers and two German short-haired pointers.
And it’s really all about their noses.
“A dog’s nose is about 40 times stronger than a human’s nose is, and 1/8 of a dog’s brain is used solely to distinguish scents and figure out what it is,” Clever told the crowd.
Missouri is one of 37 states with a conservation K-9 unit. The dogs and their handlers, including Penny and Clever, went through a nine week academy and law enforcement training through a DNR canine academy in Indiana.
Clever said during training the dogs receive a toy when they find what they are looking for.
“They do everything for a toy,” he said.
The dogs are also used for community outreach; Penny makes appearances at various children’s activities, schools and visits nursing homes. She and Clever often travel throughout Northeast Missouri and beyond.
“A lot of people like dogs and she helps break down barriers with audiences,” he said.
His statement proved true when he brought Penny out a few minutes later. She was as excited to see the audience as they were to see her, but she was there to work.
She performed a tracking mission for the crowd.
“If she comes to you then just ignore her, don’t pet her or talk to her,” Clever said. “This is training for her but it’s also a huge distraction because she likes kids.”
With her nose to the ground, Penny wandered through the auditorium seats and up an aisle to a soft chorus of giggles as she went by. Within a minute, she found the duck meat Clever had placed in the room.
She was then rewarded with a toy and crowd of people surrounding her with congratulatory pets.
The other four dogs in MDC K-9 unit and their handles are:
• Cpl. Susan Swem and lab, Astro, stationed in the southwest region;
• Cpl. Justin Pyburn and lab, Korra, stationed in the Kansas City region;
• Cpl. Agent Caleb Pryor and pointer, Zara, stationed in the northwest region
• Cpl. Alan Lamb and pointer, Tex, stationed in the southeast region.
