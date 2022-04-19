HANNIBAL — As seasonal sunshine warms the area, a few unwanted friends might be lurking at outdoor activities.
Ticks can be a dangerous part of spring and summer fun as they bring with them various types of tick-borne illnesses.
When a tick does make an appearance rather than flushing or squashing the invading insect, the Missouri Department of Conservation says to put it in the mail instead.
In an effort to track ticks, MDC has partnered with A.T. Still University in Kirksville to conduct a statewide survey for ticks and tickborne diseases to determine where they are showing up around the state.
“There are many tick-borne human pathogens in the state of Missouri but no comprehensive map of where tick species occur, or of the human pathogens those ticks are carrying,” said Jessica Filla, conservation agent for Monroe County.
Filla reports that they have received nearly 13,000 ticks from all around the state with around a 6% overall infection rate of those sent.
Several Northeast Missouri Counties have participated:
- They have received 28 ticks from Marion County with 17 being Dog Tick adults, nine Lone Star tick adults, and two Lone Star tick nymphs.
- They have received 50 ticks from Ralls County with 22 being Dog Ticks, 22 Lone Star Ticks, and six Lone Star Tick nymphs.
- They have received 35 ticks from Pike County with 22 Lone Star Tick adult, two Lone Star Tick nymphs, and one deer tick adult.
The survey started last spring and will continue until this August.
Although ticks are best known for transmitting Lyme disease, which comes through the blacklegged tick, Filla named several illnesses that ticks carry with Missouri as a hotspot for a few.
Missouri is the state with the most cases of ehrlichiosis in the United States and one of five states that accounts for over 60% of Rocky Mountain spotted fever cases. Both are bacterial illnesses that are spread by infected ticks and can be deadly.
Filla said Missouri is also the state where both Southern Tick Associated Rash Illness (STARI) and Heartland virus were both discovered and described.
The CDC website describes STARI as a red, expanding “bull’s-eye” lesion that develops around the site of a tick bite, which usually appears within 7 days of tick bite and expands to a diameter of three inches or more. Symptoms associated with the disease are fatigue, headache, fever, and muscle pains.
According to the CDC, STARI is usually treated with oral antibiotics.
The Heartland virus usually takes two weeks after the infected bite to show symptoms, including symptoms including fever, fatigue, decreased appetite, headache, nausea, diarrhea, and muscle or joint pain. The CDC reports hospitalization is common due to symptoms.
The most common ticks in Northeast Missouri are the lone star tick, the American dog tick, the blacklegged tick or deer tick, and the Gulf Coast tick.
Frequent tick checks are a good idea. “The sooner you find the tick the easier it is to pull out,” Filla said.
She said that when removing a tick on humans or pets, not to twist it. Instead, she suggests using your fingers or placing flat-head tweezers as close to the skin as possible and pulling the tick straight out.
To prevent ticks, she suggests the insecticide Permethrin. She mentioned that there are clothes pretreated with Permethrin, but a more inexpensive option is the spray available at Walmart or on Amazon.
She warns to not spray directly on skin or not to allow cats around it until dry.
“I typically spray my field pants from the knee down, my socks, and my boots out in the garage the night before going out in the field,” she said. “It remains on the clothing and is good for several washes.”
Other tick prevention suggestions from MDC are:
- After being outdoors, remove and examine clothing. Promptly wash clothes in hot water (medium or cold water won’t kill ticks). Dry on high for at least 10 minutes.
- Shower within two hours of being outdoors, says Reall. Check underarms, belly buttons, back of knees, around the waist, ears, between legs and around the hairline. Also, check pets for ticks.
- Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE), para-menthane-diol (PMD), or 2-undecanone.
- Do not use products containing OLE or PMD on children under the age of 3. Visit epa.gov/insect-repellents to find a product that fits your needs. Do not use products formulated for humans on pets. Your veterinarian can recommend a prevention product. Treat clothing, footwear and gear with a product containing 0.5% permethrin.
For specific packing and mailing instructions on how to send ticks for the survey, please visit atsu.edu/missouri-ticks-and-tick-borne-pathogen-surveillance-research.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.