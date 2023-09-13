NEW LONDON, Mo. — Hunting season is quickly approaching and young hunters have the opportunity to learn the skills they need.
The Missouri Department of Conservation is holding a hunter education skill session at the New London Fire Department on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m.
"This is a great way to get hands on experience and a requirement to purchase hunting permits," said Conservation Agent Nick Freeman.
All participants must first take the knowledge portion of hunter education and bring either their student manual or online certificate before attending the skills session.
Participants must be 11-years-old or older to register for the course.
