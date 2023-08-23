JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Colleges Fund has distributed $51,200 in CIC/UPS scholarships to assist 16 students at private colleges and universities in Missouri.

The scholarships were made possible by a grant from the Council of Independent Colleges (CIC) in Washington, DC, through the CIC/UPS Educational Endowment.

