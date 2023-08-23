JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Colleges Fund has distributed $51,200 in CIC/UPS scholarships to assist 16 students at private colleges and universities in Missouri.
The scholarships were made possible by a grant from the Council of Independent Colleges (CIC) in Washington, DC, through the CIC/UPS Educational Endowment.
“Missouri Colleges Fund is proud of our partnership with the CIC and grateful for our relationship with the UPS Foundation. This annual support demonstrates the powerful impact a corporate partner can make in students’ lives,” said Susan Stegeman, MCF President.
Nationally, CIC provided more than $1.4 million in student scholarships through state-based associations to make private colleges and universities more affordable and accessible to underserved students.
Colleges in Missouri that received CIC/UPS Scholarships this year from Missouri Colleges Fund include: Avila University, Central Methodist University, Columbia College, Cottey College, Culver Stockton College, Drury University, Hannibal-LaGrange University, Lindenwood University, Maryville University, Missouri Baptist University, Park University, Rockhurst University, Southwest Baptist University, Westminster College, William Jewell College and William Woods University
“The Council of Independent Colleges is proud to support nearly 450 low-income, first-generation, minority and new American students in 25 states through the CIC/UPS Scholarships,” said Marjorie Hass, president of the Council of Independent Colleges. “Through our partnership with Missouri Colleges Fund, these scholarships help individual students pursue their education at one of Missouri’s superb independent colleges and universities.”
The CIC/UPS Scholarships Program has made a private college education possible for more than 21,000 low-income, first generation and minority students and has had a transformative impact on individuals, families, and communities across the country.
