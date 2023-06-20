SHELBINA, Mo. — A Minnesota man was injured in an early Tuesday morning crash east of Shelbina.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2014 Freightliner driven by Faysal O. Barre, 41, of St. Cloud, Minn., was heading west at 2:32 a.m. on U.S. 36, one-quarter mile east of Shelbina, when it traveled off the left side of the road, crossed the median and eastbound U.S. 36 and overturned.
