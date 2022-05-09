HANNIBAL — A Mexico man faces multiple charges after being arrested in Hannibal on Saturday.
Styles M. Fountain, 22, was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
The Hannibal Police Department said Fountain was pulled over at 8:46 p.m. on Warren Barrett near Johnson St. with no tail lights and expired registration.
When officers approached the vehicle, they reportedly smelled what was believed to be marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A search was conducted and multiple pills believed to be controlled substances, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were allegedly found.
Fountain reportedly was in possession of a firearm.
He was taken to the Marion County Jail pending formal charges.
Fountain’s bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety. He remains in the Marion County Jail.