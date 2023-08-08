MEMPHIS, Mo. — A Memphis man was injured in a Monday afternoon crash on Mo. 15.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2001 Buick Park Avenue driven by Jackie L. Goosey, 89, of Memphis, was heading south at 3:40 p.m. at Sigler Ave. in Memphis. The driver fell asleep, the patrol said, and the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, then struck a utility pole.
