Memorial fund established at Hannibal Aquatic Center

Ronny Ferrel working at the Hannibal Aquatic center, he worked there for more than 55 years before passing on June 3, 2023. Due to his love for swim lessons his family established a fund to pay for swim lessons.

HANNIBAL — Relatives of Ronny Ferrel have established a fund to pay for swim lessons at the Hannibal Aquatic Center.

Ferrel, who worked at the Hannibal Aquatic Center for more than 55 years, passed away June 3, 2023. Camilla Ferrel, Ronny’s cousin, said swim lessons was the best part of his job.

