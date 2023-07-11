Memorial fund established at Hannibal Aquatic Center

HANNIBAL — Relatives of Ronny Ferrel have established a fund to pay for swim lessons at the Hannibal Aquatic Center.
Ferrel, who worked at the Hannibal Aquatic Center for more than 55 years, passed away June 3, 2023. Camilla Ferrel, Ronny’s cousin, said swim lessons was the best part of his job.
Camilla shared that while Ronny wasn’t the type of person that enjoyed the limelight, he would be pleased to know that the financial burden for families was lightened by having swim lessons provided at no charge and thrilled knowing that area children acquired such an important life skill in his memory. On behalf of the Ferrel family, she sincerely thanks those that have and will donate in Ronny’s memory.
Jenna McDonald, Aquatic Center director, said it was a privilege to work with Ronny for almost 10 years. “He loved the pool but swim lessons were his passion. He was able to bring the joy of swimming to so many in the community and it’s so great that he’s able to impact so many still.”
Since Ronny’s death, there has been $3,445 donated for swim lessons, just $1,235 short of the cost of swim lessons for the 2024 season.
Camilla said she hopes making online donations available will make it easier for others to contribute. She also helps the donations will be made on a yearly basis so Ronny’s legacy will live on for years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.