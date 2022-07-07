Meet the Candidates: Marion County Presiding Commissioner

Voters in Marion County will elect a Presiding Commissioner on the Aug. 2 election.
Challenging the incumbent, Dave Lomax, are Thomas Bogue and Gerre Feigenspan; all three candidates are listed as Republicans. The position is a four-year term.
John David ‘Dave’ Lomax
AGE: 66
YEARS LIVED IN THE AREA: 48 years
FAMILY: Cindy (Mette) Lomax, a Metallurgical Engineer, the Fixed Equipment Reliability Engineer for Ascend Performance Materials, Houston, Texas, with four plants across the South. Cindy works remote and travels as needed. Cindy is a Palmyra native with family farm roots. John Mark Lomax (Katie), Director of Paint Chemistry, Ford Truck Assembly Plant, Claycomo (North Kansas City area) Merritt Lomax (Kayla), Information Technology & Systems Engineer, Northeast Missouri Electric Power Co-op, Palmyra. Grace Aileen Lomax, 2½ year old daughter of Merritt & Kayla Ray Gross (Megan), Cindy’s son, owner of Megatronix Mobile Media Co. in Lumberton, Texas.
PROFESSION / EMPLOYER / EDUCATION:
- Marion County Presiding Commissioner, elected in 2018 (first term)
- Consulting Field Chemist and Engineering Troubleshooter, Illinois State Water Survey, University of Illinois-Champaign since 2020.
- US Navy SEABEES 21 years, retired as Chief Petty Officer in ‘Builder’ rating
- MO Licensed Drinking Water/Water Distribution/Wastewater Treatment Operator
- Registered Paramedic, licensed in MO, IA, IL
- Certified US Navy Safety Supervisor NEC-6021
- US Navy Basic and Advanced Leadership Schools
- University of Missouri-Rolla School of Engineering
- Northeast Mo State University (now Truman) BS Criminal Investigation
- Hannibal-LaGrange University Teaching certification in Science Education
COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT: Lewis and Marion County Emergency Management team, R-4 Fire District 18 years. Served two terms each on the Lewis County Ambulance District board and Lewis County Airport Authority Board. Served out an unexpired term as Marion County Coroner. Member of Mission Hill Baptist Church, American Legion Post 174, Charter Member of Missouri Emergency Medical Services Association, currently serving 2nd term on the Board of Directors. Firefighters Association of Missouri, Quincy chapter 488 of the Experimental Aircraft Association, volunteer pilot for the EAA’s Young Eagles program. Hunter Education Safety Instructor for the Missouri Conservation Department, Missouri Hunter Education Instructor’s Association, currently serving 2nd term on the Board of Directors. NRA member & certified concealed carry pistol instructor. Member of NE Missouri Conservative Club, NE Missouri Workforce Development Board, Hannibal Regional Port Authority Board, NE Missouri Area Agency on Aging’s Board, NEMO Local Emergency Planning District (Marion, Ralls, Shelby, and Monroe).
Thomas Bogue
YEARS LIVED IN THE AREA: I have been a Marion County resident for 55 years.
FAMILY: I am married to my wife, Tess, and together we have eight children and nine grandchildren.
PROFESSION / EMPLOYER / EDUCATION: I am currently employed by the City of Palmyra as the Police Chief. I am a graduate of Hannibal High School, 1981. I hold a Bachelor of Science Degree from HLGU, 2004. I graduated from the FBI National Academy Session 247, 2011. I have numerous management and leadership training certificates.
Gerre Feigenspan
YEARS LIVED IN MARION COUNTY: Marion County has been home for over 25 years. I've lived in Missouri all my life.
FAMILY: My wife, Donna and I have four children: Stacey (Robert) Meyers, Shelly Kirby, Shelby (Melissa) Feigenspan, and Shannon Feigenspan. We proudly have 10 grandchildren: Preston, Alyssa, Jack, Braden, Rylon, Dalyn, Kaleigh, Brynn, Lily, and Lydia.
PROFESSION / EMPLOYER: For the past 15 years I've been the Sexton at Palmyra Greenwood Cemetery and for 12 years been a Palmyra Public Schools bus driver. I plan to continue being a school bus driver following retirement this year from the cemetery. Prior to that I owned and managed convenience and grocery stores so I know what it takes to manage a budget and have employees and payroll costs. I plan on being a full-time County Commissioner.
EDUCATION: A 1972 Palmyra High School graduate.
Questions:
Why are you running for Marion County Presiding Commissioner?
Lomax: I believe that an elected office is a position of serving others. I am running for re-election as I believe we are at a critical point in our history that demands experienced leadership, and I want to see these projects through to completion. The CARES Act last year and now the ARPA funding influx require wise planning and execution for long-term benefit. Dynamics of funding sources and top-down regulations change rapidly. We must look ahead and plan for what will be, and not just react to problems as they present themselves. We are on the path to bring true broadband internet to every home and business that wants it.
We are finding funding for daycare expansion. We are cooperating with other agencies to improve drinking water and wastewater handling. We are adapting to the changes in our emergency response systems and planning. The commission must do what is best for the citizens of Marion County, not do what is politically expedient. We have a vision of a better, more stable, and resilient Marion County that is prepared for whatever the future brings.
Bogue: I am running for Marion County Presiding Commissioner because I believe my background has prepared me to properly serve the residents of Marion County. I have lived and worked in Marion County for over 50 years. When elected, I plan to resign my position as the Police Chief of Palmyra. I feel Marion County needs a presiding commissioner who will have the time and who will devote the time to the office to make sure the county can maintain their revenues and growth. I will bring to the county a person who excels in communication, who is accessible and is a proven problem solver. I am very familiar with the bid and grant processes and have attended over 300 council, and other meetings, where planning and decisions were made. I have been invested in this community for 35 years as a public servant and would like to continue that role as presiding commissioner.
Feigenspan: The job as Presiding Commissioner is a way I can return some of the good this community has provided to my family. Retiring from Greenwood Cemetery this year will allow me to focus my energy on the needs of the county and community.
Describe your background experience that makes you suited to hold the commissioner position?
Lomax: I have been in the service of the public most of my life: Paramedic, Firefighter, Police Officer, US Military, teacher, and now three-plus years as Presiding Commissioner. My extensive background in the emergency services and experience operating within the FEMA Unified Incident Command structure have been utilized and recognized in tornado and flood responses. My engineering background and Navy SEABEE experience serves well to evaluate bids and contracts for County and grant-funded construction oversight. I have learned to work cooperatively with State and Federal stakeholders to coordinate economic development. My background, and my experience of the last three and a half years provides me with knowledge for the position, and my servant’s heart provides values for the Commission to do what is best for the citizens of the County. My wide background in engineering, emergency operations, management, military organizational and leadership skills come together in the commonly quoted Marine Corps mantra of “Improvise, Adapt, and Overcome" and the Navy SEABEE quip of "The Difficult We Do Immediately. The Impossible Takes a Little Longer.”
Bogue: My background experience is, I have worked in Marion County the past 35 years, 27 of those in administrative, policy-making roles. I have formed numerous contacts with individuals and groups, building partnerships that will help us accomplish ways to improve Marion County. Being able and willing to work with others is an important role of a commissioner. I have an open mind and possess excellent communication and negotiating skills, which commissioners spend a lot of time doing. I am familiar with government budgets, including, state, and federal grant procurement. I have worked with many of the same organizations the commissioner’s office works with, Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments, Economic Development, and MoDot, just to name a few. I have been fiscally responsible with the city of Palmyra’s funds as the police chief by managing my budget each year without running over line items. I have also acquired over $300,000 in grant funds during my 15-year tenure as the police chief. I was responsible for the planning and construction of a new police facility for the City of Palmyra in 2016.
Feigenspan: I have spent nearly all my adult life in and around Marion county working hard and owning/managing small local businesses with community involvement. I plan to use the relationships I have built within the County to work together with others to achieve the goals of our County.
What are the county’s greatest needs right now? How do you think those needs should be addressed?
Lomax: True 100+meg speed broadband internet to every home and business in the County is indispensable for online commerce, remote work, distance learning, and telehealth, and has been demonstrated to also improve property values. We are funding this expansion via the ARPA dollars and must see it through to completion.
Improve access to quality child care for working parents. It is essential to keep both parents in the workforce, if that is their choice. We have judiciously utilized CARES and ARPA funding to keep daycares operating through the pandemic and to make structural improvements since. This will be an ongoing need.
Grow the local economy by encouraging and supporting existing small businesses and attracting entrepreneurs to locate and start new business and industry in Marion County. We benefitted significantly from Illinois’ lockdown during the COVID pandemic, as Marion County remained open for business. The regional economic development engine continues to encourage new business through the ‘Ignite’ program that networks entrepreneurs with stable resources already in place. Bio-Technology and Cryptocurrency mining operations have shown interest in locating here. Existing manufacturers and service industries continue to improve and upgrade as the environment here is favorable to do so.
Bogue: Funding is the largest need. As an example, we have severe issues with water capacity in Marion County. The Marion Rural Water District needs funding for enhancements to their system to support commercial, industrial and residential development. State and Federal funds exist to assist, but a local match is needed. Continuing the funding for broadband. Continuing the work with the HREDC Transportation Committee and the Palmyra CAG related to the Hannibal Bypass and the Palmyra Transportation plan to institute the local TDD for match funding to leverage the MoDOT funding to complete these projects. Continue to work with the Marion/Ralls Regional Port Authority to seek infrastructure funding options for the Port’s new site in West Quincy. The Port will be the only public port between STL, MO and the Quad Cities, IA to offer truck, rail and barge services. Continue to support HREDC and SBDC services to area businesses. These new investments create jobs, diversify the tax base and enhance the quality of life for our citizens.
Feigenspan: I plan to take a close look at the county employee's needs. Our employees are important to us and we need to make sure they are protected and being taken care of.
What will be your top three priorities as Commissioner?
Lomax: Remove roadblocks that push the upcoming generations away from home for better opportunities. Improving the infrastructure in broadband internet, water supply, roads, and other utilities enables us to aggressively recruit industry to locate in Marion County. We have much to offer that should be very desirable to businesses that are currently located in high-cost, high-tax areas of the country. Fiscal conservativism continues to be high priority in these uncertain economic times. Even though we have been handed large sums in the CARES and ARPA bills, and we must invest them wisely for lasting effect. No money is ‘free’, all grants and matching funds projects can and do have unintended consequences down the road. The very definition of “conservation” is “wise use without waste.” Communicate with the citizenry. It’s their County, they have the right to know how it is being managed. We three Commissioners do not have a corner on the market of ideas. Our phone numbers and emails are already posted on the County’s website. The Commission has a Twitter page. I want to improve the flow of communication by keeping the County’s website current with up-and-coming meeting agendas and hearing notifications.
Bogue: My top three priorities after attending elected official training will be:
- To be accessible to the residents. To listen and act on their wants and needs. Our residents need to feel like they are a part of the community and have a voice. I plan to have regularly scheduled office hours where I will be available in person for those who cannot make the regular meetings. Improve the county’s webpage.
- Work with the HREDC and area stakeholders to develop market rate workforce housing and daycare options. Daycare and housing are two of the top issues for development. Additional housing brings new residents and creates new tax dollars for our taxing jurisdictions. More daycare options provide assistance to workers and enables them to enter or re-enter the workforce.
- I plan to be active in planning initiatives that shape the future of the county through long range planning initiatives such as capital improvements, Planning and Zoning. I will continue to wisely use and manage the American Recovery, ARPA, funds to ensure they are spent in the most efficient way possible to make improvements in the county.
Feigenspan: My first priority is to improve security at the courthouse which may include cameras and other devices to protect our citizens coming in and employees. Aging stop signs have been an issue. I hope to work with the Eastern and Western Commissioners to have faded stop signs replaced. There are some signs that are so faded you can't see the word "STOP.” I also would like to continue the ongoing work on high speed internet and rural bridges in our county.
What can be done at the Commission level to help spur economic development?
Lomax: By working with the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Corporation, we can expand our support of entrepreneurs who want to bring new types of businesses such as non-conventional and high-tech operations to Marion County. We already have seen the fruits of this endeavor with several larger manufacturers. Broadband internet access is a vital part of this endeavor. It enables telework/remote work, which also takes some load off the daycare shortage. HREDC is also working with Hannibal and Palmyra on funding mechanisms for downtown revitalization projects to get under-utilized existing buildings renovated and occupied again. The Commission supports this by modifying the tax structure so that monies that go to taxes can be redirected toward improvements. Much progress has been made in the utilization of the Port Authority to leverage the modernization of the three nearest locks and dams on the Mississippi. This would lead to over $2 billion in new investment in the area. The Commission, as the executive branch of County government, is also the emissary or ambassador to aggressively promote Marion County as a top-choice location for business and industry. It must continually seek opportunities to do so. We have begun this vision. We must continue and expand it.
Bogue: What can be done to spur economic growth is to provide the infrastructure that is needed to attract commercial and retail businesses to the area. Be aggressive and open minded, investigate incentives to attract companies that pay above average wages. Make sure everyone has a seat at the table when negotiating for and with potential new businesses. Find ways to fund and improve upon our infrastructure. Make available the services to the residents that they expect. Promoting excellent school districts, quality jobs, maintaining superior law enforcement and road maintenance.
Feigenspan: As a County Commissioner the most important task is to make sure the county government is a good steward of the tax funds provided. Businesses will locate and expand in communities with low tax burden. Also being a good listener and being responsive to the needs of our small and large employers is important. I also look forward to working with the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council in identifying how the county government can assist our employers.
