Meet the Candidates: Marion County Collector

Voters in Marion County will elect a collector on August 2. Harry Graves, who has held the office since 2014, will not be seeking reelection. The candidates to fill his position are Donna Goodin, Eric Jones and Lyndon Bode; all three candidates are listed as Republicans.
Eric Jones
Years lived in Marion County: 23 years
Family: I am married to Talia Jones (23 years) together we have 5 beautiful children and 7 beautiful grandchildren.
Profession: I am currently Sergeant for Marion County Sheriff’s Department at the Hannibal Courthouse where I am also supervisor over the courts and security. I have been employed by the Sheriff’s Department for 21 years.
Education: I was a graduate of Monroe City High School. Graduated from Missouri Sheriff’s Training Academy through Hannibal LaGrange College and also attended Moberly Area Community College for a time.
Community Involvement: Served as Head Youth Leader at The New Embassy Christian Church for 11 years. I have been a part of countless community activities. I have also been an advocate for positive growth in the community. I have on several occasions volunteered to speak at various schools and youth facilities. Founder of “Hugs from a Deputy” bridging the gap with Law Enforcement and the community. Actively involved in Hannibal Regional Healthcare System Race and HealthCare Equity Group.
Donna Goodin
Years lived in Marion County: I was born and raised in Marion County and have lived here the past 25+ years.
Family: I am married to Clement Goodin, Jr., my husband of 22 years. We have two great children, a son and a daughter, and two outstanding grand-children.
Profession/Employer: For the past seven years I have been employed by Marion County as a Deputy Collector. Prior to that, I have worked at various places in or around Hannibal, typically involving bookkeeping / accounting and customer service.
Education: I am a graduate of Hannibal High School. I also have 2+ years of college at Hannibal LaGrange where I studied accounting, business law, and business ethics.
Community involvement: I am a long time member of the First Presbyterian Church in Hannibal, serving at various times as deacon. I have also volunteered in the past for the Avenues women’s shelter. I am also a member of the NEMO Conservatives Club.
Lyndon Bode
Years Lived in Marion County: Age 58, Lifelong resident of Marion County.
Family: Married to Rachel Bode and we have two daughters, Ashley who will be a Junior in High School this Fall and Kaitlyn who will be a Freshman in High School this Fall.
Profession/Employer: Former longtime Marion County Presiding Commissioner serving 24 years. Currently work in Shipping/Billing Office of Wis-Pak/Pepsi.
Education: 1981 graduate of Palmyra High School, 1983 graduate of Hannibal LaGrange University with an Associate of Arts Degree and 1985 graduate of Culver-Stockton College with a Bachelor of Arts Degree.
Community Involvement: I enjoy being active in the community and volunteering a lot – a good example is over my lifetime I have been able to be a volunteer American Red Cross Blood Donor for 65 Units, current member of Hannibal Arts Council, Palmyra Kiwanis Club, Hannibal Nutrition Center Board, Palmyra Heritage Seekers, Hannibal Gideons, New Hope Gospel Christian Church, Farm Bureau, etc.
QUESTIONS
Why are you running for this position?
Jones: I am a visionary and I have a great vision for the city of Hannibal and its growth and prosperity. I believe that the role of Tax Collector is a great place to begin with this vision. I know without a shadow of a doubt that I would be an asset to this office/position because of my transparency, my ability to serve, and my ability to bring understanding. Positive public relations is also an asset that I can add to my abilities of serving in this office.
Goodin: During the past seven years, I have come to greatly enjoy my duties within the Collector’s office. I have been directly involved in improving the service that the Collector’s office provides and I also have met face to face with taxpayers, hearing suggestions on how things can be done better. I have taken those suggestions to heart and, if elected, I look forward to implementing changes which will be designed to further simplify and improve the service of this office for Marion County taxpayers.
In addition, I understand the importance of the Collector’s position. A look around us shows the high standards we keep within Marion County. We strive to keep our county roads, bridges, schools, and services the best they can be, while being mindful of cost. While few, if any, look forward to paying their taxes, this money is what maintains the standards that we in Marion County have come to enjoy. I feel that it is very important to have a Collector’s office that processes tax payments with efficiency, fairness, and accuracy as this helps fund our county services.
Bode: When I heard the current County Collector was planning to retire, I became interested in running for the office. Over the 24 years I served as Marion County Presiding Commissioner, I had the opportunity to work with four different Marion County Collectors. I have always had an interest in the office and hope to put my lifetime of experience to work for you.
What are three priorities for you if you are elected?
Jones: Good Stewardship! Consistency! Transparency!
Goodin: While advancements have been made in recent years, I feel that the Marion County Collector’s office lags behind other counties when it comes to website presence. One of my first priorities as Collector will be to continue building a better, more user-friendly website which taxpayers can easily use for a variety of services including viewing and printing of tax receipts and bills, linking with other sites showing property lines, and linking with other county services. Second, I intend to create a better, easier to use, online payment system. Lastly, I intend to expand our current pre-pay system in order to reduce the number of large, end-of-year payments for some taxpayers. The benefits to these improvements are obvious: taxpayers will be able perform certain tasks without the requirement of leaving their home, while providing some cost reduction for the county. The cost to implement these improvements would be modest and funded by the Collector’s current budget.
Bode: 1.) I strongly believe in keeping both Marion County Collector Offices open to the public. 2.) I will work to bring new technology and web-site improvements to the collection process. 3.) I will work hard to insure that all individuals are treated fairly and work for a very strong, efficient Collectors office that follows State Statues and Regulations on the collection process.
Why are you better qualified than your opponent?
Jones: I have years of experience in bridging gaps, a clear set of principles, years of caring for this community, securing humanity, and listening in order to diffuse and give direction in hard situations. It has been my experience that people want to be seen, heard, and valued. Our tax dollars have done some great things in the community as well as out in the county, my time management and discipline qualify me to expound on these things for Marion County. This as well as my extensive training, experience in leadership, public relation skills, and the fact that I am a quick study also qualify me for this position. My knowledge and experience will not just be limited to the office but I will carry it with me into the community as a way to create connectivity with the people of Marion County in order to build a sense of security and comfortability with the Collector’s office.
Goodin: Starting on the ground floor as Deputy Collector, I feel uniquely qualified and suited for the position of Collector. I have spent those years becoming knowledgeable and up-to-date on Missouri state statutes which govern many of the decisions and policies made within the office. In addition, I have attended the Missouri State Collector’s Training Conference and been able to note the best practices of other counties that may be useful in Marion County. Lastly, my previous background and education in accounting and bookkeeping equips me to understand Missouri state audit reports and to accurately comply with state auditing procedures and practices.
Bode: I feel I have a Lifetime of Experience that I hope to put to work for the people of Marion County. While serving as Marion County Presiding Commissioner for 24 years, we had 24 years of balanced County Budgets. Over the years, I have had the opportunity to serve on a number of Boards and Committees such as serving 19 years as Board Chairman of the 12 County Board of Directors of NECAC (Northeast Community Action Corp.), Past State President of the Missouri County Commissioners Association, Past Chairman of our local Hannibal Nutrition Center Board of Directors and many other leadership roles which have given me the insight and ability to bring strong leadership and skills to the office of Marion County Collector. I have passed all Bonding requirements for the Collector position.
What challenges do you believe are facing this position and how do you plan to overcome them?
Jones: I do not believe that there is one particular challenge to address specifically but I would like to build on some things like simplifying the online process and catering to all age groups working alongside some key players in the community.
Understanding is the solution to a lot of tax issues. My motto is that a good tax system should meet 5 basic conditions: 1). Fairness 2). Adequacy 3). Simplicity 4). Transparency and 5). Administrative Ease.
Although others may disagree, I believe that these 5 basic conditions should be maximized to the greatest extent possible.
Goodin: The most basic challenge that I see for the Collector’s position is the same for any county office: providing the best possible service while keeping costs for taxpayers as low as possible. I plan to meet this challenge with improvements such as website enhancement which will allow taxpayers to perform many tasks in their home instead of an in person visit to the courthouse. This yields a more convenient service, while reducing cost within the Collector’s office.
A more unique challenge is to set policies and practices which comply with Missouri state law. Most of the Collector’s day to day operation is state mandated, but individual and special situations often arise. Knowing how to work through these situations which are not routine provides taxpayers with service which is fair and consistent for everyone. My plan to overcome this challenge is to remain up-to-date on changes in state law and to inform county residents quickly when changes happen. I also intend to network with other county Collectors, learning from their solutions to similar situations.
Bode: With our economy seeing record inflation and possible recession ahead it will be important to work with all taxpayers whether they have a lot or a little to see that they are able to pay their taxes on time and in an orderly way.
