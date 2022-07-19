Meet the Candidates: Marion County Circuit Clerk District I

Voters in Marion County will elect a circuit clerk for district I on August 2. Valerie Munzlinger, who has held the office since 2007, will not be seeking reelection. The candidates to fill her position are Cheryl Damron and Allison Higgason; both candidates are listed as Republicans.
Cheryl Damron
Years lived in Marion County: 27 years
Family: My husband David and I have been happily married for 25 years. We have 3 sons; David Jr (wife Lexi), Jared (girlfriend Chloe) and Tyler (wife Jessalyn). We have also been blessed with 2 beautiful granddaughters that we absolutely adore, Clara & Henley.
Profession/Employer: Deputy Clerk, Marion County Circuit Clerk District II in Hannibal, MO
Education: In 1981, I graduated with honors from Carrier Mills High School in Carrier Mills, IL. Upon graduation from High School, I attended college at Southeastern Illinois College with an emphasis in Business.
Community involvement: Relay for Life – Flower Children Team – Palmyra, MO
Alison Higgason
Years lived in Marion County: My family and I have been living here for 10 years and I grew up in Marion County as a child. So, collectively, I have lived in Marion County for 22 years.
Family: I have been married to Daniel Higgason for 22 years. We have 2 children, Joshua (graduate of Palmyra High and serves in the US Navy) and Moriah (Senior at Palmyra High and at Hannibal Vo-Tech)
Profession/Employer: I am currently employed at Hobby Lobby
Education: I graduated high school from Calvary Christian Academy Quincy, IL. I graduated from Fairhaven Baptist College (Chesterton, IN) with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education in 2000.
Community involvement: I serve my community through outreach of my church: teach Sunday School, Play the piano, help with the youth, and more.
I have been a Member of the Republican Committee for the last 3 years.
QUESTIONS
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS POSITION?
Damron: I am running for the Office of Marion County Circuit Clerk District I in Palmyra, Mo., because I believe that I am a more than qualified candidate for this position.
In November 2014, I began my career with the Marion County Circuit Clerk’s District II, Hannibal, MO. For the past 8 years, I’ve enjoyed my job of serving the citizens of Marion County in the capacity of Deputy Clerk. Three and a half years ago, I was promoted to the position of Supervisor of Clerks within the Hannibal Office. I currently oversee the daily operations and office functions of four full-time junior Deputy Clerks and have assisted in training six new Deputy Clerks within the past two years.
Higgason: I worked in the Palmyra Circuit Clerk’s office for three years and was instantly thankful to be a part of this awesome responsibility. It is an amazing way to serve in my community!
WHAT ARE THREE PRIORITIES FOR YOU IF YOU ARE ELECTED?
Damron: 1). To ensure my staff is well trained and kept abreast of changes that occur within the court system. 2). To continue running a successful Circuit Clerk’s Office by facilitating a smooth transition from one knowledgeable Clerk to another. 3). To guarantee my staff and I operate harmoniously with the other Circuit Clerks Offices within the State of Missouri and throughout the nation.
Higgason: First, do what I can to make a smooth transition from one Circuit Clerk to the next. Second, work as a team and get to work. Third, learn from those who have been there longer than me.
WHY ARE YOU BETTER QUALIFIED THAN YOUR OPPONENT?
Damron: I have had 8 years active experience within the Marion County Circuit Clerk’s Office. I have and will continue to learn new tasks and take on new responsibilities that will enable the Marion County Circuit Clerk District I’s Office to operate smoothly and flawlessly. Over the course of my career, I have had the privilege of working with the finest Circuit Clerks and Deputy Circuit Clerks Marion County has ever had. I am looking forward to continuing the successes we’ve accomplished together for the good of our office and the Court System as a whole. I am also honored to receive official endorsement from retiring Marion County Circuit Clerk District I, Valerie Munzlinger.
Higgason: I can’t speak for my opponent, I just know myself and that I am a hard worker, a team player, and will do my best at whatever task is laid before me.
WHAT CHALLENGES DO YOU BELIEVE ARE FACING THIS POSITION AND HOW DO YOU PLAN TO OVERCOME THEM:
Damron: As the years change, so does EVERYTHING else, specifically technology. Technology is especially important within the Office of Circuit Clerk and the entire court system. I am committed to educating myself and my clerks on the most up to date court rules and regulations so that we may perform our duties efficiently and effectively to the success of the Marion County Circuit Clerk District I’s Office.
Higgason: Two challenges I see are: transition from one clerk to another and I personally won’t have 20 plus years of experience; but with hard work, teamwork, and willingness to learn it can be done!
